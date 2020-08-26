2020 Honda Jazz BS6 launched, prices start at INR 7.49 lakh

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 has been launched in India. The new premium hatchback from the Japanese carmaker gets refreshed looks, updated styling, and new range-topping ZX trim. The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 7.49 lakh*.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Exterior

To enhance the overall visual appeal of the new Jazz, Honda has included several interesting features such as a chrome accentuated high-gloss black front grille, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The Tata Altroz rival also gets revised front and rear bumpers. The signature rear LED wing light ensures that the new Jazz is as good looking from the back as it is from the front.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Interior

On the inside of the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6, there is a commendable amount of space for all the occupants. Features such as new soft touchpad dashboard, cruise control, auto AC with touchscreen control panel, multi-information combimeter with LCD display can be found in the cabin.

Some of the other key interior features of the new Jazz are:

ECO ASSIST ambient rings

Steering mounted audio, telephony and voice controls

One Push Start/Stop Button with white and red illumination

Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote

17.7 cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Weblink

The most striking feature of the 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is the segment-exclusive ‘One-Touch Electric Sunroof’.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Engine

The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine of the new Jazz is a BS6-compliant unit. This mill delivers a maximum power of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. For the transmission, a 5-speed manual and 7-speed CVT option is available. Honda claims that the 2020 Jazz with the 5-speed gearbox is capable of giving a fuel economy of 16.6 km/l whereas the CVT model can return 17.1 km to a litre.

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is the only car in the segment which is equipped with race-inspired steering wheel-mounted Paddle Shifters in the CVT variants.

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Colour & Price

The new 2020 Jazz has 5 colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.