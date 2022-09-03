Honda Africa Twin, CBR Fireblade & Gold Wing Recalled in India

Honda has released a press statement announcing that it has issued a recall for three of its models - the Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Gold Wing Tour in India.

The Japanese two-wheeler giant has said that it has identified that due to improper setting of the program in PGM-FI unit, there is a possibility of the engine to stall while riding. However, there are no cases of any failure reported in India till date.

As a precautionary measure, the software update will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India starting from 3 September 2022. The update will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle.

This voluntary move is intrinsic to Honda’s pro-activeness, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening customer trust & confidence further enhancing the ownership experience.

Honda through its BigWing Topline dealers will proactively notify customers via call / e-mail / SMS for inspection of their vehicle. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website. To avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, customers are requested to book their service appointment in advance as per their availability.