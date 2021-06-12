Honda Activa vs Honda Dio - Interesting Drag Race b/w 110cc Scooters

Honda Activa and Honda Dio are amongst the most popular 110cc scooters in the Indian market. They have their own unique USPs, however, the biggest common element between them is their engine that generates almost identical output figures in both the scooters. In terms of weight, the Activa is 107 kg whereas the Dio tips the scale at 105 kg. While such scooters are primarily used for daily commuting purposes, a couple of riders have brought them together for an interesting drag race.

The Honda Activa vs Honda Dio drag race video has been uploaded by YouTuber “Suraj Verma”. We can see in the footage that during the first drag race attempt that both scooters get off the mark almost at the same time, however, the Activa picks up the lead with the Dio right at its tail. As the race progresses, the Dio catches up and manages to overtake the Activa but couldn’t maintain the lead for too long. The Activa once again becomes the race leader and continues to be so till the end of the race. Both scooters were hovering in the 80-90 kmph range.

Also Read: New Honda Dio Offer Can Save You Up to INR 3500

For the second drag race attempt, the riders switch their scooters to keep things fair and square. Once again, the Honda Activa pulls off quicker than the Dio. However, after a few seconds into the race, the Dio somehow closes the gap but couldn’t get past its 110cc sibling. As the race continues, the Activa gradually starts to pull away and comes out to be the winner again.

For reference, the 110cc engine of the Honda Activa puts out 5.73 kW or 7.79 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. In comparison, the same engine in the Honda Dio is tuned to produce 5.71 kW or 7.76 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 4750 rpm.

As for the pricing, the STD variant of the Honda Activa is available at INR 67,843* whereas the DLX model will set you back by INR 69,589*. On the other hand, the Honda Dio STD costs INR 63,273* and the Dio DLX retails at INR 66,671*.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi