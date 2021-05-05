New Honda Dio Offer Can Save You Up to INR 3500

If you’ve been planning to buy a brand-new Honda Dio then you should check out the new offer that Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced. As per the new offer, you can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a new Dio.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) frequently come up with various interesting offers and discounts for its customers. The company’s latest offer is applicable on the Honda Dio. It’s a cashback offer that can save you up to INR 3500. Of course, just like most of the offers, this one, too, has its own terms and conditions. The brand says that this offer is valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. The validity of the offer is from 1 May to 30 June 2021. For more details, it is advised to visit your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

The Honda Dio is one of the most stylish scooters in its class. It flaunts its large LED headlamp that imparts an aggressive front look. The newly designed LED position lamp adds to the overall styling. The Dio also comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that shows various information including Distance to Empty. Some of the other features of the scooter include retractable pillion footrests, split pillion grab rail, stylish muffler protector, external fuel lid, engine start/stop button, side stand engine cut-off, and more.

The 109.51cc single-cylinder engine of the Honda Dio produces 7.79 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. It comes with Honda’s Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-Fi) for better throttle response, performance and fuel efficiency. The Dio also features Honda’s ESP technology and silent start with ACG.

The Honda Dio is available in two variants - STD and DLX. The former retails at INR 63,273* whereas the latter would set you back by INR 66,671*. There’s also a Repsol Edition of the scooter on sale that would cost you INR 69,171*.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi