Honda Activa 125 Gets a New Premium Edition

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new variant of the Activa 125. It is called the Premium Edition.

Introducing the new Activa 125 Premium Edition, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa 125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and colour schemes.”

Further amplifying the irresistible style and elegant looks of Activa 125 Premium Edition are its dual-tone body colour extending from the front covers along with the side panels. Turning heads on the street for its new avatar, the premium edition comes with a black engine along with a black front suspension.

The aesthetically designed LED Headlamp not only accentuates the dual-tone colour but also lends a sleek & bold statement to the legendary scooter. Further stylizing the scooter with body-coloured grab rail and premium graphics combined with the stylish tail lamp having Activa 125 embossing gives the scooter an elegant rear stance.

The Activa 125 Premium Edition is available in 2 dual tone-colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. It is excitingly priced at INR 78,725 for Drum Alloy & INR 82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).