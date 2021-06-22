Honda Activa 125 (Suzuki Access 125 Rival) Available at INR 3500 Off

The highly popular Honda Activa 125 is currently available at a discount of INR 3500 which can be availed via a cashback offer. Buyers who wish to benefit from this scheme should finalise their decision at the earliest because the offer is valid only until the end of this month, i.e., 30 June 2021.

As per the new offer, customers can get 5% cashback of up to INR 3500 on the purchase of a brand-new Honda Activa 125. It is to be noted that it’s valid only on EMI transactions via SBI credit card and the minimum transaction value should be INR 40,000. For more details, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) dealership.

It’s not just the Honda Activa 125 that is available with this cashback offer. The company is also providing the same scheme with its other scooters as well including the Honda Activa 6G, Dio, and Grazia 125. Apart from the scooters, this offer is also applicable on select Honda motorcycles such as the SP 125, Livo, Shine, and others.

The Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine that’s capable of producing 6.10 kW or 8.29 PS of max power at 6500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The fuel-injected motor comes equipped with advanced features like Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). There’s also a new ACG silent start system.

Some of the key features of the BS6 Honda Activa 125 are:

LED headlight

LED position lamps

Idling stop system

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Full metal body

Side stand engine cut off

Double lid external fuel filler cap

Large front glove box

Elegant chrome elements

The Honda Activa 125 has 3 variants. The drum model retails at INR 71,674 whereas the drum alloy variant costs INR 75,242. And then we have the range-topping disc trim that has been priced at INR 78,797.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi