Honda 2Wheelers Opens Dreamers Cafe For Bikers

Honda 2Wheelers has opened its Dreamers Cafe for bikers. The company says that it's an ideal hangout place which satisfies a quintessential rider in today’s time & age.

Honda Dreamers Cafe is situated at the Honda Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Haryana. The outlet offers a storied history of Honda’s illustrious past in the world of racing and an exciting glimpse into the brand Honda’s remarkable legacy.

With a Champions Walkway to pay homage to all Honda Moto GP Champions, a Repsol race guiding strip near the entrance or the Moto GP wall representing cut-outs of all 21 iconic tracks, the adrenalin rush finds new heights even after the engines are turned off.

Making its presence felt right after the entrance, the RC213V’s iconic engine installation revs up the customers walking into the cafe. Stationed ahead is the installation of Honda’s iconic racetrack giant CBR1000RR-R in its Matte Pearl Morion Black avatar.

A Rider’s Pit with wall units for accessories and lifestyle products is available to choose from. The restaurant serves delectable dishes from the multi-cuisine serving stations with a plush and clean finish or a nice cup of coffee from the Coffee Pit. The comfortable dining experience is complemented by a mix of high table seating, comfortable dining, and furniture with natural and premium materials to ensure customers are privy to Honda’s history in absolute comfort along with an option of casual cafe seating, or even in the outdoor Kabana.