Honda 2Wheelers India Celebrates International Women's Day

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) celebrated International Women’s Day with its exclusive female-oriented Road Safety Awareness campaign across the country.

Aligned with the global theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, i.e. #BreakTheBias, HMSI conducted this Pan-India celebration through its digital ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ as well as classroom training sessions. The campaign not only educated new & existing female riders/drivers on how to ride safely on roads but also encouraged other females to get behind the wheels of a two/four-wheeler.

Spread across 17 cities in India, the women’s day special campaign was conducted under a two-fold approach. The celebrations were held at HMSI’s 10 traffic training parks where 1100+ women learnt the important aspects of road safety. Moreover, HMSI’s trained road safety instructors took forward the celebrations at schools, colleges, corporate and government institutes of 7 cities (Solapur, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Vizag, Calicut, Kerala& Kolkata) educating more than 600 females.

Key activities of HMSI’s International Women’s Day celebrations: