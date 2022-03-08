Honda 2Wheelers India Celebrates International Women's Day

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) celebrated International Women’s Day with its exclusive female-oriented Road Safety Awareness campaign across the country.

Aligned with the global theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, i.e. #BreakTheBias, HMSI conducted this Pan-India celebration through its digital ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ as well as classroom training sessions. The campaign not only educated new & existing female riders/drivers on how to ride safely on roads but also encouraged other females to get behind the wheels of a two/four-wheeler.

Spread across 17 cities in India, the women’s day special campaign was conducted under a two-fold approach. The celebrations were held at HMSI’s 10 traffic training parks where 1100+ women learnt the important aspects of road safety. Moreover, HMSI’s trained road safety instructors took forward the celebrations at schools, colleges, corporate and government institutes of 7 cities (Solapur, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Vizag, Calicut, Kerala& Kolkata) educating more than 600 females.

Key activities of HMSI’s International Women’s Day celebrations:

  • Driving effective engagement on road safety, HMSI road safety instructors utilized Road Safety Learning Programs focusing on essential aspects of road safety (road safety rules, road sharing manners, correct driving/riding posture, importance of riding gears, major checks before leaving off to ride/drive and vehicle maintenance tips).
  • To improve the risk prediction ability of Riders on roads, a special Danger Prediction Training was conducted for participants. This two-way interactive training helped in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving action on roads.
  • The participants were also given an understanding of Good Samaritans Law, Motor Vehicle Awareness Act and Global Safety report.
  • A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all during the classroom training to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

