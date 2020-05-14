Hindustan Contessa modified to mimic Dodge Challenger muscle car

Two decades ago, there weren't a host of options to choose from in our auto market like you get to have today. However, among the limited options that existed then, some turned out to be cult classics, one of which is Hindustan Motor’s Contessa.

Touted to be India’s home-grown ‘muscle car’ reminiscent of American muscle cars, the Hindustan Contessa might be a thing of past now. However, there are a number of examples of the car which have either been restored or maintained in their original form or have been modified with different interpretations. One such example is this particular Hindustan Contessa modified to look like a Dodge Challenger.

The most catchy angle of this modified Hindustan Contessa is the front, which is designed to resemble the Dodge Challenger from the yesteryears. Like the American model, it has quad round headlamps (two on either side), and a different grille and bumper. Overall, the front fascia looks more angular and boxier. The hood of the car has been redone with accommodation of a hood scoop at the centre.

On the sides, this modified Hindustan Contessa has a two-door theme with the omission of rear doors and windows. The contours on the rear fender also have been made to look like those of the Dodge Challenger. To add a dash of style here, the car has been equipped with grey alloy wheels, chrome shoulder line and door-mounted chrome finished mirrors.

The rear of this modified Hindustan Contessa features redesigned tail lamp cluster with horizontally laid rectangular tail lamps with black surrounds around them to mimic the look of the classic Dodge Challenger. There's a new rear windscreen as well.

As per an advertisement posted online, this is a 1990 Hindustan Contessa from Gurgaon (Haryana) and has clocked 60,000 km on the odometer. This particular sample houses a 1.8-litre carbureted four-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The original engine used to produce 88 PS of power and 135 Nm of torque. It is not clear whether the modified car has the same engine, and if so if it's in the factory tuning.

