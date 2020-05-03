This modified Toyota RAV4 is one good-looking Lamborghini Urus wannabe [Video]

In the past, we have seen a number of examples half-baked Lamborghini Urus rip-offs. However, sometimes, there comes a good looking sample which surely deserves some attention for the detailing and perfection. One such example is this modified Toyota RAV-4 from Japan.

The Lamborghini Urus-style Toyota RAV4 SUV seen here has been modified by Albermo, a Yamaguchi (Japan)-based tuning company. The company has released a body kit named XR51, which comprises certain customized panels to make it look like the Lamborghini Urus.

This XR51 body kit from Albermo primarily focuses on the front fascia of the RAV4 and includes an all-new front bumper which looks very similar to that of the Lamborghini Urus. This front bumper has been designed in such a way that it doesn’t affect the original shape and working of the headlamps, parking sensors and various sensors for the safety features of the RAV4. At the centre of this bumper, there is a badge of Albermo and not Lamborghini, to avoid any legal hassles. Apart from the front bumper, Albermo is also offering roof-mounted spoiler, revised lower apron and a set of side body skirts to make the SUV even sportier.

As for the cost of the modification, Albermo has priced the bumper kit at JPY 1,38,000 (INR 97,325), and if one wishes to add additional elements like daytime running LEDs and honeycomb mesh inserts, it involves an extra cost of JPY 8,000 (INR 5,650). The roof-mounted spoiler and revised lower front apron together account to JPY 78,000 (INR 55,000), while the side skirts have been priced at JPY 16,000 (INR 11,300). If all the items are taken together, the entire kit will set one back by JPY 2,40,000 (INR 1,69,275). The costs of installation and painting of the body panels are not included in this price.

The RAV4 is the most popular SUV from Toyota and is available with a host of powertrains. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has indicated that it could be launched in India.

(Image and video courtesy - youtube.com)

