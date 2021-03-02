New Hero Xtreme 200S Cashback & Exchange/Loyalty Offers Announced

The Hero Xtreme 200S is currently available under two offers - cashback and exchange/loyalty bonus. Both these offers are valid for a limited period or until stock lasts. Customers can benefit from them and save up to INR 16,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Hero Xtreme 200S.

Hero Xtreme 200S Offers

Hero MotoCorp is providing a cashback of up to INR 12,000 that is applicable on EMI, debit card, and credit card transactions of select banks only. Apart from that, customers can also benefit from an exchange/loyalty benefit of up to INR 4000. To know more about these offers, it is advised to visit an authorised Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Hero Xtreme 200S Specs

There’s a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Xtreme 200S. It is an oil-cooled motor capable of churning out 17.8bhp of maximum power at 8500rpm and 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp also uses this engine in the highly popular Hero Xpulse 200, which is also available at attractive offers.

Hero Xtreme 200S Features

The fairing of the Xtreme 200S helps the motorcycle to draw attention. The LED headlamp imparts an aggressive front look. The single-piece seat has been designed to provide max comfort to both the rider and pillion without compromising on the looks of the motorcycle. The Xtreme 200S comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity. Riders can connect their smartphone via this and benefit from services such as turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, etc.

Hero Xtreme 200S Price & Colours

The Xtreme 200S is available in 3 colours - Sports Red, Panther Black, and Pearl Silver White. All of them costs the same - INR 1,17,214 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In other news, Hero MotoCorp is providing exciting offers with the HF Deluxe. Customers can save up to INR 16,000.

