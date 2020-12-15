New Hero Xtreme 200S offer announced; save up to INR 4,000

Hero MotoCorp has announced a new offer for the Xtreme 200S. It is an exchange/loyalty scheme which can save you up to INR 4,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Hero Xtreme 200S.

The new Hero Xtreme 200S offer is valid for a limited period. Hero MotoCorp has not shared the exact details (terms and conditions) about the scheme as of now. However, going by its name, it seems that customers can get a discount of up to INR 4,000 while buying a new Hero Xtreme 200S and exchanging their old two-wheeler. The new offer appears to be valid for existing Hero customers as well. They can also save up to INR 4,000 on the purchase of a new Xtreme 200S as a loyalty benefit. They need not exchange their old two-wheeler.

Also Read: Hero XTEC name trademarked, could be Hero Xpulse 200 younger cousin?

The BS6 model of the Hero Xtreme 200S was launched last month. It is available in only a single variant which comes with self-start, alloy wheels, disc brakes, and ABS. It currently retails at INR 1,15,714 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powering the Xtreme 200S is a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 17.8 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The BS6-compliant motor features an oil-cooler which ensures better heat management and increases the engine life. Hero MotoCorp has also used the Programmed Fuel Injection with its XSens Technology for a superior ride experience.

Some of the Hero Xtreme 200S features include:

Attractive aerodynamic fairing

Twin LED headlamps

Sporty and compact exhaust

Sharp-looking body panels

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Bluetooth connectivity

Turn-by-turn navigation

The Hero Xtreme 200S comes in three colour options - Pearl Fadeless White, Sports Red, and Panther Black.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.