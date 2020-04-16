Hero Xtreme ambulance revealed, detailed in a walkaround video

In yet another contribution towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp has revealed its Hero Xtreme ambulance. It is a first-responder mobile ambulance which will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and taking them to the nearest hospital.

The unique and utilitarian Hero Xtreme ambulance has been custom-built by the company. The sidecar of the mobile ambulance is a bed for the patient. There is essential medical equipment on board such as a first-aid kit and an oxygen cylinder. Hero MotoCorp has also added a single pannier, fire extinguisher, siren and LED warning lights.

Hero MotoCorp will be donating 60 such first-responder mobile ambulances to authorities in multiple regions across India. The company has also said that the Hero Xtreme has been converted into a mobile ambulance using a custom-built accessory kit which can be fitted on other Hero MotoCorp motorcycles that have an engine capacity of 150 cc and above.

Apart from the first-responder mobile ambulances, the Hero Group has committed a corpus of INR 100 crore as an aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. The BML Munjal University, run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in Haryana, has offered its 2,000-bed hostel for use as an isolation and treatment ward by the local health department. Hero MotoCorp is also distributing more than 15,000 meals to daily wage-workers, stranded labourers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat every day.

In other news, the BS6 versions of the Hero XPulse 200, Hero XPulse 200T, and Hero Xtreme 200S have been announced. Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch these products along with the new Hero Xtreme 160R soon after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

