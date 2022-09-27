Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Launched Ahead of Festive Season

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition ahead of the festive season. The new variant should help lure in more young buyers.

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 has a more distinctive presence. The mysterious matte black shade, with striking red accents on the telescopic fork, frame, and pillion grip further augment its unique appearance. The new belly shroud flowing seamlessly with the overall design enhances Xtreme’s road presence, and the knuckle guards adds to the protection.

Underneath, things have not been shuffled by Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the same 163cc air-cooled engine that produces 15.2 PS @ 6500 RPM. The Xtreme 160R promises class-leading acceleration with 0-60 km/h sprint capable of doing in just 4.7 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 is now available for purchase at the dealerships for Rs. 1,29,738 (ex-showroom Delhi).