Hero Xtreme 160R launch date could be pushed back because of Coronavirus

After getting listed on the company’s official website, the Hero Xtreme 160R was expected to be launched in India very soon. However, because of the current Coronavirus situation, the bike’s launch date could be pushed back.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced automobile manufacturers to temporarily shut down their operations and postpone product launches. India has been entirely locked down until 14 April 2020. Considering the global health crisis and the deteriorating conditions in the country, Hero MotoCorp has also halted operations at all of its manufacturing facilities located in India, Columbia and Bangladesh.

With the factories shut down and other operations suspended, there will certainly be a disruption in the supply chain. As a result, Hero MotoCorp will likely delay the launch of the Xtreme 160R until the prevailing health situation normalises. Maybe the production had begun and the launch was supposed to happen in the coming days itself, but that can't happen now because of the mandatory lockdown announced by the Indian government.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is the brand’s new premium commuter motorcycle that will be placed in the 160 cc segment. Showcased at the Hero World 2020 event last month, the Xtreme 160R is one of the best-looking motorbikes Hero MotoCorp has ever designed.

Hero Xtreme 160R Key Features

Sporty LED headlamp with LED DRLs

LED blinkers

Digital instrument cluster with negative display

Hazard lights

Integrated pillion grab rails

Integrated engine kill and start switch

Compact and sporty exhaust

Smoked-out LED signature taillight

Hero Xtreme 160R Specifications

Hero MotoCorp hasn’t released the full specifications of the Xtreme 160R. However, we do know some of the main specs. The Xtreme 160R is powered by an all-new 160 cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which features a fuel-injection system (Programmed Fi) and 2 valves. It has been tuned to churn out 15 BHP of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. With a kerb weight of 138.5 kg, Hero MotoCorp claims that the Xtreme 160R is capable of going from 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

The suspension duties on the new Hero Xtreme 160R are carried out by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike has a 276 mm petal disc brake up-front and a 220 mm petal disc at the back for anchoring. The braking system is aided by a single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R vs. TVS Apache RTR 160 - Specs & features compared

When launched, Hero Xtreme 160R is expected to have a price tag of around INR 90,000*. If that’s the case, then it will give neck-to-neck competition to the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 which costs INR 93,500* in the rear drum brake variant and INR 96,500* in the rear disc brake variant.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi