How does the new Hero Xtreme 160R sound? Listen yourself [Video]

Hero MotoCorp has hit the bull’s eye with its latest Xtreme 160R. The new motorcycle has impressed the enthusiasts with its attractive styling and features. It also has peppy performance, as we had found out in our acceleration tests. Now, the question arises, how does the new Hero Xtreme 160R sound? Well, to answer that, we have created a short exhaust note video of the motorbike. Watch it below.

While the video would not do 100% justice to the Hero Xtreme 160R exhaust note, it should definitely give you an idea about how the new motorcycle sounds. There is a decent amount of bass during idling which somewhat increases as the revs start to climb. We would say that the Hero Xtreme 160R sounds the best in the mid-range, where its 163cc, single-cylinder 2-valve engine provides the maximum punch. You can take our word that the new Hero Xtreme 160R sounds much better in person.

So far, it has been the TVS Apache RTR 160 and 160 4V that have been known for having the best exhaust notes in the segment. Even the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 is capable of turning heads with the way it sounds. But now, all of them have some competition to beat, not just in terms of sound but also performance. We do feel that the Apaches have still got an upper hand when it comes to the exhaust note but the new Xtreme 160R is not far behind.

What do you have to say about the Hero Xtreme 160R exhaust note? Let us know with a comment below.

Hero Xtreme 160R Specs

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, 4 Stroke, 2-Valve, Single-cylinder OHC Displacement 163cc Max power 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm Max torque 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm Fuel system Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection Gearbox 5 speed Constant Mesh

The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in the following two variants:

Variant Price* Hero Xtreme 160R Front Disc INR 99,950 Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc INR 1,03,500

