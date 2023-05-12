Hero Xpulse to be Introduced in Costa Rica with Refreshed Styling

Hero MotoCorp is working to expand its global presence. The company has announced to strengthen its network in Costa Rica and will introduce the highly popular Hero Xpulse in the country with refreshed styling.

Hero MotoCorp has announced Motosport SA as its partner in Costa Rica – a key market in Central America. As the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in the country, Motosport SA will play a key role in the rapid expansion of Hero’s network in Costa Rica.

Established in 2002, Motosport SA has more than two decades of expertise in the motorcycle industry, with a sales, service and parts network spanning across the entire country. The phase-wise expansion plan has begun with the inauguration of the first Exclusive Hero MotoCorp Store in the Uruca, which is an important industrial and commercial area of San José. The store will display 13 motorcycles across segments and have separate spare-parts and workshop areas. Subsequently, two more stores will be opened in Alajuela and Paseo Colon.

Hero MotoCorp plans to have a distinct product line-up of five models in the country including sports & off-road motorcycles and scooters. Globally popular motorcycles such as the Hero Xpulse 200 Advance and Hero Hunk 160R will be introduced with refreshed styling. The portfolio will also include Hunk 150, Xpulse 200T and Dash 125.

Hero MotoCorp and Motosport SA are confident that the new design and technology of the Hero motorcycles are very relevant to the market. With the accessible price points of the motorcycles and their world-class technology and features, brand Hero will soon carve out a significant share in the Costa Rica market.