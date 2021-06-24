Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Others to Get Costlier from July 1

Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Splendor and other models of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters on sale in India will get costlier from July 1, 2021, the company has said in a press statement.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R and other motorcycles and scooters. The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2021.

Reason for Price Hike

Hero MotoCorp has said that the price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of a continuous increase in commodity prices. The company continues to drive cost-saving programs aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer. The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to INR 3,000 and the exact quantum of the increase will depend on the model and specific market.

For reference, the Hero Xpulse 200, one of the most popular models of the company, currently retails at INR 1,18,230. If it gets a price hike of INR 3000, it will then be available at INR 1,21,230. Similarly, the very stylish Hero Xtreme 160R falls in the price range of INR 1,07,490 - INR 1,12,340 that would increase to INR 1,10,490 - INR 1,15,340 if the company decides to hike the price by INR 3000.

In other news, details of the new Hero Glamour XTEC have been leaked online. Based on previous reports, the upcoming motorcycle would come with 3 new matte colour options - Techno Black, Grey Blue and Grey Red. It would also feature a new LED headlight and a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Hero MotoCorp’s Auto Sail technology is also expected to be included.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi