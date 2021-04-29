Hero Virtual Showroom Launched in India - Full Info

To provide an immersive digital buying experience to its customers, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new Hero Virtual Showroom in India. It’s a feature that can be accessed via the brand’s official website.

The Hero Virtual Showroom will enable customers to discover, engage and purchase Hero two-wheelers through a seamless digital experience. Providing a 360-degree view of both the space and the product, the feature allows customers to easily browse and explore the design, features, and technical details of each model right from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking about the new Hero Virtual Showroom, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

At Hero MotoCorp, we are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience. Considering the need for social distancing and catering to digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers’ fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey. This feature is in line with our commitment to building value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app-based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer's room.

Key highlights of the new Hero Virtual Showroom include:

Virtual Showroom (VS) - It is the initial landing page giving an ambience similar to a physical showroom. It showcases nine products, which can be purchased through Hero’s e-commerce portal - eShop.

Hero Product Configurator (HPC) - It provides a 3D product experience to the customers with all product features, colours, variants aesthetically displayed. The Accessory Configurator provides an immersive experience of adding the accessories of choice to the vehicle. The price of the chosen vehicle is dynamically updated based on the variant and location chosen. The remaining purchase process can be completed through Hero’s eShop platform.

Augmented Reality (AR) - An AR experience is generated within HPC or directly from VS, to enable customers and page visitors to enhance their product experience and understanding instantly by visualising the vehicle in an environment of their choice. The AR feature can be experienced on supported iOS and Android devices without the need to download any app.

