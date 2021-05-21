Meet the Chinese Cousin of Hero Xpulse 200!

Recently, we’ve shared with you guys several Hero Xpulse 200 renderings that showed us how the dual-sport motorcycle would look like in a specific version - enduro, supermoto, army edition, and whatnot. However, this time we have found an actual motorcycle that hails from China and it looks like that it could rightfully be called the Xpulse 200’s Chinese cousin. Let’s check it out, shall we?

So, the motorcycle in question is actually called the Sanya SY200GY. It’s manufactured by a Chinese company called Guangzhou Sanya Motorcycle Co Ltd. Although complete information about the two-wheeler isn’t available, we did find some key features and specs. For instance, powering this motorcycle is a 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The braking department comprises a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

In terms of equipment, the Hero Xpulse 200’s Chinese cousin comes with golden USD front forks and a monoshock at the back to carry out the suspension duties. We can see in the pictures that the motorcycle also has pre-installed fork protectors. The company has also added knuckle guards which seem to have some sort of integrated lights, perhaps, DRLs.

Apart from that, the motorcycle has a front beak, LED side turn signals, a single-piece seat, a high-mounted exhaust, and a small rear rack. With the Hero Xpulse 200, we can get proper off-road tyres as a part of the official rally kit. However, it appears that such tyres are available with the Xpulse 200’s Chinese cousin as standard. The motorcycle also has a semi-digital instrument cluster which we think lacks any sort of Bluetooth connectivity.

As for the dimensions, the Sanya SY200GY is 2030mm long, 1150mm tall, and 830mm wide. It has a wheelbase of 1360mm and tips the scale at 128kg. The company says that this motorcycle is capable of achieving a top speed of around 90 kmph.

