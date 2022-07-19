Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition Signed by CS Santosh Launched

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition has been launched in India. It is basically the same motorcycle that's already been on sale but comes with a factory-fitted rally kit. But to make things interesting, Hero MotoCorp has used a new livery and a sign by CS Santosh. This makes the motorcycle a bit more exclusive and should give the riders the pride of ownership.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition features a taller and fully-adjustable front suspension with 250mm travel and a fully-adjustable 10-step rear suspension with 220mm travel. The bike has a seat height of 885mm and comes equipped with handlebar risers. The rally parts increase the ground clearance to 270mm.

The motorcycle comes with robust 21" front and 18" rear spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres tuned for both on and off-road use. To ensure a trouble-free ride through the rocky and treacherous terrains, the bike is equipped with an aluminium skid plate that protects the engine, a toothed brake pedal for maximum grip and control, and an upswept exhaust that enables deep water crossing. This capable motorcycle remains lightweight with a kerb weight of 160kg.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition has been priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book one at the brand's online sales platform, eShop. The booking period will open from 12 pm on July 22 to 12 pm on July 29.