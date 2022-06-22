Hero Xpulse 200 4V With New Headlight Launched in Turkey

Hero MotoCorp's one of the highly popular products, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, is now ready to take on the trails in Turkey. The company has strengthened its operations in the country by introducing the dual-purpose motorcycle along with two other products.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, hosted a business session with the local partners of the Company in the country to share the strategy for Turkiye and introduced the three new products – the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle with a new headlight and Dash 110 & Dash 125 scooters.

The HeroXpulse 200 is already a highly appreciated motorcycle in Turkey, while Hero MotoCorp’s scooters are well known for their quality and assurance through the five-year warranty. The new Euro-5 range of products demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to providing modern design, latest technology, and distinct features to its valued customers in the market.

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V for Turkey gets a new headlight that is expected to perform better than the one that we have here in India. The headlight throw is one of the biggest drawbacks of the motorcycle and we expect that Hero MotoCorp must have resolved the issue with this new unit. Let's see when the company launches it here.

Aligned with its vision “Be the Future of Mobility”, Hero MotoCorp continues to focus on providing future-ready products and services to its customers in more than 40 countries across the globe. The Soysal Group, which is one of the most diversified and reputed business groups in the country, has been Hero MotoCorp’s exclusive distributor in Turkey since 2014.