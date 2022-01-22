Hero Xpulse 200 4V Bookings for 2nd Lot Now Open

Hero MotoCorp has announced the commencement of the online bookings of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The first lot of the dual-purpose motorcycle was sold out.

Commenting on the bookings announcement, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Hero XPulse 200 has always been known for giving an unrivalled experience, backed by exceptional technology, a modern design, and a distinct appeal. We are ecstatic with the overwhelmingly positive response and widespread acceptance that the XPulse 200 4Valve has received from our customers. The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country.

With its on-road-off-road readiness, cutting-edge technology, and distinct styling, the XPulse – India's first 200cc adventure motorcycle – has captivated the youth across the world since its launch in April 2019. The XPulse 200 was named Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) 2020, the most prestigious award in the Indian two-wheeler industry.

Priced at INR 130,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi), the motorcycle can be booked at the company’s online sales platform – eSHOP - for a seamless buying experience by making an advance payment of INR 10,000. The user-friendly system guides the customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery.