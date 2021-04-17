Now Book Maintenance Services of Hero Motorcycles on WhatsApp!

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has come up with yet another digital initiative. The new accessibility feature will allow customers to book maintenance services of Hero motorcycles on WhatsApp.

Hero MotoCorp is offering a comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on WhatsApp. Customers will now be able to benefit from these services from an easy-to-interact, menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24x7 on the messaging platform. The objective is to provide the new-age, digital-savvy customers with a seamless and easy-access engagement.

Commenting about the new digital initiative, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Hero MotoCorp is committed to providing the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales & service options. With this new digital initiative, we hope to strengthen our connection with the customers and at the same time ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions at their fingertips.

To access the new WhatsApp services, customers can scan a QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points. They can also call +918367796950 from their mobile device. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services such as:

Service booking and post-service feedback

Real-time status check of the vehicle under repair

Locating nearest workshop and showroom

Self job-card initiation

Vehicle enquiry and bookings

Service and maintenance schedule

Digital sales and service invoice copy

Information on new models, TVCs, Goodlife program, Hero app, safety tips, and maintenance videos

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has silently launched the new HF 100 commuter in the Indian market. It is another variant of the highly popular Hero HF Deluxe. The new vehicle is the most affordable motorcycle in the company’s entire product range.

