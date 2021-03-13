Hero Passion Pro 100 Million Limited Edition Launched

Hero Passion Pro was one of the 6 special celebration edition models that Hero MotoCorp unveiled at its manufacturing facility in Gurugram on the occasion of surpassing the 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone earlier this year. The world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers has now launched the Hero Passion Pro 100 Million Limited Edition in the Indian market.

What makes the Hero Passion Pro 100 Million Limited Edition different from the standard model is the unique livery. The new and attractive colour combination matches that of the company’s logo. The red and white dual-tone paint certainly looks eye-catching and the black alloy wheels and engine bring some amount of sportiness to the table. Hero MotoCorp has also added a ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank to make things that much more special.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, no other changes have been implemented in the Hero Passion Pro 100 Million Limited Edition. The commuter continues to draw power from a 113cc single-cylinder engine which produces 9.15PS of max power at 7500rpm and 9.89Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm.

Hero Passion Pro Dimensions Aspect Measurements Length 2036mm Width 715mm (drum), 739mm (disc) Height 1113mm Saddle Height 799mm Wheelbase 1270mm Ground Clearance 180mm Fuel Tank Capacity 10L Kerb Weight 117kg (drum), 118kg (disc)

The Hero Passion Pro comes with a semi-digital instrument console, signature tail lamp, muscular fuel tank, and brighter headlamp. For the suspension, the motorcycle uses conventional telescopic forks at the front, and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system consists of a 130mm rear drum whereas there’s an option of going with either a 130mm drum brake or 240mm disc brake for the front.

The Hero Passion Pro has two variants - drum and disc - and both of them are available in the new 100 Million Limited Edition livery. So, the price of the motorcycle starts at INR 67,400* and goes all the way up to INR 71,400*.

Hero Passion Pro Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 67,400 Disc Brake INR 69,600 Drum Brake 100 Million Limited Edition INR 69,200 Disc Brake 100 Million Limited Edition INR 71,400

*Ex-showroom, Delhi