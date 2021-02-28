Hero Splendor Modified Into Fantastic-Looking Cafe Racer

Most of the modified motorcycles that we usually come across are based on larger-displacement models. However, this time we’ve stumbled upon a beautiful cafe racer whose parent motorcycle is not a high-performance bike but one of India’s best-selling commuters of all times, the Hero Splendor! Fascinating, isn’t it?

This build has been created by an Instagram user that goes by the name nikhil.custom. Based on the information available, he hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and transforms conventional-looking motorcycles into cafe racers, trackers, scramblers, bobbers, and choppers. In this story, we’ll be talking about one of his custom cafe racers that originally was a 2004 Hero Splendor.

As you can see in the images, almost everything stock of this modified Hero Splendor has been said goodbye. Perhaps, the only main part that remains is the engine. To give the motorcycle a cafe racer look, a round headlamp with a yellow tint has been used. Taking things to a level higher, an “X” mark has been created on the headlamp. We also see aftermarket turn signals. To enhance the front look, a much wider tyre with a block pattern is fitted. The fork gaiters also add some masculinity.

The fuel tank bears the “Custom Edition Cafe Racer” lettering. Behind it is a small saddle meant to accommodate only a single person. For that added cafe racer feel, an aftermarket handlebar is used which features bar-end mirrors. We also think that the stock instrument cluster has been replaced by a different unit that has only a single dial, most probably to show only the speed. The rear tyre is also much wider than the stock one and has block patterns. And the build couldn’t have been completed without a freeflow exhaust.

Since this build is based on a Hero Splendor, clearly it isn’t meant for outright performance. It’s created for beautiful aesthetics and on that front, it scores full marks. What do you have to say about this modified Hero Splendor? Let us know in the comments below.

