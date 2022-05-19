Hero Splendor Gets New Avatar - Fully Digital Meter, Bluetooth & More

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new avatar of the Splendor. It is called the Hero Splendor + XTEC.

The new Hero Splendor + XTEC is packed with features such as a Full Digital Meter with Bluetooth connectivity, Call & SMS alert, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, LED High-Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics. Additionally, it also comes with an Integrated USB Charger, Side-Stand Engine Cut-off and Hero’s revolutionary i3S Technology, (Idle Stop-Start System).

The new Hero Splendor + XTEC is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships at a starting price of INR 72,900 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 5-year warranty.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor + XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style, and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety.”

The new colour schemes of the new Hero Splendor + XTEC include Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White.