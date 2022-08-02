Hero MotoCorp to Present Scooters to Specially-Abled Ex-CRPF Personnel

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will hand over retro-fitted scooters to specially-abled ex-CRPF personnel.

Saluting the exemplary grit and bravery of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced a unique package of welfare measures for the ex-personnel and their families.

Launched under the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform ‘Hero We Care’, the ‘Hero Salutes Heroes of the Nation’ project will hand over 90 retro-fitted Hero Destini 125 scooters - supported by two auxiliary wheels in the rear - which have been customised to suit the riding requirements of the divyang ex-personnel who were disabled while in service.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Hero MotoCorp and the CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), the project will also offer a unique welfare package for 200 identified CRPF families who have been affected severely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hero MotoCorp aims to support women from the affected families by creating supportive conditions to maintain their livelihoods, providing them essential services such as food security and nutrition along with education for their children. The company will support children who have lost one or both of their parents or guardians and women who have lost their spouses due to Covid-19 in the country.