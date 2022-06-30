How Hero MotoCorp is Strengthening its Ties with Uttarakhand Govt

Hero MotoCorp is further strengthening its ties with the Uttarakhand Govt. In keeping with its commitment to promoting the safety and security of citizens, the gigantic two-wheeler manufacturer has handed over 150 Hero Glamour motorcycles to the state's Police Department.

Presented as part of its initiatives under the Company’s flagship CSR program – Hero WeCare - all these Hero Glamour FI 125 models will be used by the police officers for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction, thereby ensuring overall security, including road safety, and rapid services during emergency situations.

The Hero Glamour FI 125 motorcycles, specially fitted with the necessary accessories, including sirens and flashlights, were handed over to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in the presence of Shri Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand, Mr. Yashpal Sardana, Head – Plant Operations (Haridwar), Hero MotoCorp and senior officials from the state government, local administration and the police department.

Earlier this month, Hero MotoCorp handed over 300 motorcycles to the state forest department through the Himalayan Eco Restoration, Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Enhancement Society in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.