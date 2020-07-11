Hero MotoCorp provides 100 scooters for women officers of UP Police

Hero MotoCorp has provided 100 scooters for the women officers of UP Police under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative called Project Sakhi. This is yet another step of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer towards promoting women empowerment in the country.

A total of 100 scooters including Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125 were presented to the lady officers of Gorakhpur Police Department. These women cops are a part of a special squad called ‘Sherni Dasta’ who carry out patrolling duties in several parts of the city.

Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh flagged off a rally of the 100 Hero scooters offered to the women police officers from Gorakhnath Mandir, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Hero MotoCorp has slightly modified these scooters to make them much more useful for the lady cops. All the 100 Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125 scooters are equipped with GPS, sirens, flashlights, pepper spray, public announcement (PA) systems, and other essential police accessories. These modifications should help the officers in carrying out their patrolling duties.

The 124.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine of both the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125 is capable of producing 6.7 kW or 9 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s X-Sens technology along with a fuel injection system which provides crips throttle response, improved performance, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

Hero MotoCorp has been quite active with its Project Sakhi. The company has handed over more than 2,900 two-wheelers to police departments and has empowered many women police officers of 11 states (Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh) and one Union Territory (Puducherry) under its CSR initiative.