Hero MotoCorp replacing faulty ABS of XPulse 200 - Report

Some owners of the Hero XPulse 200 have complained about the bike’s ABS misbehaving. Hero MotoCorp has looked into the matter and is replacing the faulty ABS.

The braking setup of the Hero XPulse 200 features a 276 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. A single-channel ABS is also present to enhance the bike’s braking capabilities. It is indeed a must-have safety feature. However, things could become pretty nasty if this system malfunctions. The Hero XPulse 200 suffers from something similar.

Some owners say that when the XPulse 200 hits a big pothole or encounters bad roads, its ABS kicks in and jams the front brake lever for about 2-3 seconds. This could be extremely dangerous because during that short period the rider won’t be able to apply the front brake at all and could crash into someone or something ahead.

Since the ABS of the XPulse 200 is a single-channel unit, the rear brake functions properly in the aforementioned situation. However, it is understandable that the rider might not use it in panic. And even if he does, there’d be a risk of the rear wheel skidding and causing the rider to crash.

After getting the same complaint from many Hero XPulse 200 owners, Hero MotoCorp has looked into the matter and reached the decision of replacing the faulty ABS. The company hasn't made an announcement about the same, though.

Apart from the defective ABS issue, some XPulse 200 owners have also complained about a harsh engine noise coming from their motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp has also addressed this problem and is working on a reworked engine head which would reduce the coarse engine noise. Have you faced any such issues with your Hero XPulse 200? Do let us know in the comments.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has temporarily shut down all of its operations. Anything regarding the fixation of the aforementioned problems would be carried out once the health situation in the country normalises.

Also Read: BS-VI Hero XPulse 200 pre-bookings now open

Hero XPulse 200 is one of the most affordable dual-purpose motorcycles available in India. For a starting price of INR 98,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the XPulse 200 offers large wheels with dual-purpose tyres, high ground clearance of 220 mm, comfortable seat with a seat height of 823 mm, long front suspension travel of 190 mm, up-swept exhaust for better water wading abilities, bash plate, 10-step adjustable rear monoshock, fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, and whatnot.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Team-BHP]