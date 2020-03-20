Hero MotoCorp begins commercial production at its new plant in Andhra Pradesh

Hero MotoCorp, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world, has just started the commercial production at its new plant in Andhra Pradesh. This will help the indigenous brand to increase its production capacity and meet the growing demands.

Hero MotoCorp’s production facility situated at Chittoor will create direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. It is the brand’s eighth manufacturing plant in the world and sixth in India. Hero MotoCorp has implemented Green Building concepts in the development of its new manufacturing facility.

Under this concept, all the roads of the plant have been built from plastic waste. The plant also incorporates dense forest cover, organic farming, and a 10 MW Solar Power Plant, which will be fully operational in the final phase.

The BS6 deadline is just around the corner. Many dealers are still sitting on high volumes of BS4 stock. Even after offering heavy discounts on the BS4 models, dealerships aren’t able to sell them as quickly as needed. Now, with the COVID-19 outbreak, things have worsened.

Hero MotoCorp has filed an interlocutory application before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India seeking relaxation of the deadline set for sale or registration of BS4 vehicles, i.e., 31 March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered all aspects of the automobile industry. The Ministry of Finance has also declared that the COVID-19 should be considered as a case of natural calamity and force majeure be invoked. Thus, an extension of time for a period of three months has been requested by the company.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp will soon launch the new Hero Xtreme 160R in India. The bike was unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event in February 2020. It gathered a lot of attention at the event because of its sporty design, attractive features, and performance figures. Hero MotoCorp claims that the Xtreme 160R is capable of doing the 0-60 km/h sprint in just 4.7 seconds. That's something for a commuter motorcycle, isn't it?

