Hero MotoCorp Appoints Movie Star Ram Charan New Brand Ambassador

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Indian movie star Ram Charan as its new brand ambassador.

The energized high-decibel campaign of Glamour XTEC - Gazab Style, Gazab Technology features Ram Charan riding stunning Glamour in Nexus Blue Colour. The actor is seen as a stylish protagonist who brings alive the unique aspects of the motorcycle such as connectivity, performance, style and safety. The Glamour XTEC personifies the evolved preferences of today’s youth with its elevated glamour quotient and consistent performance.

The new campaign taps into the new-age youth culture of ‘swiping’ and how with just a right or a left swipe they decide what they like and what they don’t. More importantly, it’s with just a glance that they decide what they like which makes leaving a great first impression critical. The campaign depicts Glamour XTEC setting the benchmark in the market with its new-age features, premium and youthful appeal, thus leading the game.

On the appointment as the brand ambassador for Hero Glamour XTEC, the Indian actor Ram Charan said, “I am really excited to be a part of the Hero MotoCorp Family - the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. And, I am really looking forward to a glamorous time ahead.”