Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition launched, costs INR 72,950

The automobile sales during the festive seasons in India usually see a spike every year. Even though 2020 did not have the best beginning thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, things are slowly improving now and the automotive sector, including the two-wheeler market, is gradually regaining the lost sales. And to have that rising sales chart continue on its path, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition ahead of the festive season.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition is basically a cosmetic makeover of the standard scooter. To lure in more customers, especially the youth, the company has incorporated several visual changes. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition features a new Matte Grey colour with black alloy wheels that have white pinstriping. Hero MotoCorp has also used bold and big decals on the side of the new scooter.

Thanks to the carbon-fibre-like textured stripes and the full black theme, the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition really looks much bolder, masculine, and more attractive than the standard model.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & After Sales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand's appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces a 3-day Mega Service Carnival for its customers

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition gets no mechanical changes. And for all the aforementioned cosmetic alterations, Hero MotoCorp is asking INR 72,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes the new model INR 1,500 dearer than the standard disc brake variant of the scooter. Would you spend the extra bucks for the new model?