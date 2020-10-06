Hero MotoCorp announces a 3-day Mega Service Carnival for its customers

Hero MotoCorp has announced a 3-day Mega Service Carnival for its customers in India. The initiative will be held from 8 October to 10 October and provide several attractive schemes and offers.

The Hero Mega Service Carnival has been announced right before the upcoming festive season in the country. The offers that will be provided to the customers under this program include free washing, polishing, and filling of nitrogen, 30% off on labour charges for major repairs, and attractive loyalty bonus and exchange offer. The Hero Mega Service Carnival will also offer paid service labour at just INR 149 (excluding GST).

To avail the benefits of the new Hero Mega Service Carnival, customers will need to take their Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler to an authorised service centre. However, the company has not disclosed any information regarding whether the Mega Service Carnival applies to all of its vehicles or only a select few.

The new Mega Service Carnival is Hero MotoCorp’s way of celebrating the upcoming festive season with its customers. Since this is just the beginning, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more such offers not just from Hero MotoCorp but also from other companies.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp is expected to acquire the entire service network of Harley-Davidson in India which has shut down all of its sales as well as manufacturing operations in our country. This means that the existing owners of Harley-Davidson motorcycles will receive service and spare parts support via the same dealerships which will be operated by Hero MotoCorp. It is to be noted that the negotiations between the two motorcycle giants do not include Harley-Davidson’s manufacturing facility located in Bawal. Both the companies are yet to release an official statement on this potential agreement.

