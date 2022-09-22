Hero Lectro Launches Multiple New E-Cycles Costing Upto Rs 39,000

Hero Lectro, the e-cycle brand of Hero Cycles Ltd., has announced the launch of four brand new variants of their existing C and F series line-ups - C1, C5x and F1, priced between INR 32,999 and INR 38,999.

Designed for a superior riding experience in the city as well as off-road terrain, the new e-cycles come with advanced Aluminium 6061 alloy frames for superior structural strength and corrosion resistance.

As electric cycles become more mainstream in India, Hero Lectro’s commuter series introduces high-power removable batteries that offer the convenience of charging anywhere in under 4 hours. The improved aesthetics and 19" frames on the entry-level C1 model offer better ergonomics for comfortable and safer commutes. Perfect for those seeking adventure, the cycles also come with anti-skid alloy pedals, aerodynamic forks, and IP67 and IP65 dust and waterproof ratings.

Designed at Hero Lectro’s own R&D centers, the new Hero Lectro C1, C5x and F1 come with dual wall alloy rims in different dimensions as per rider preference, RFID key locking, and LED display units.

Powered by 250W BLDC rear hub motors and high-power Li-ion batteries, the latest e-cycles are capable of daily drivers across conditions. Apart from portable chargers compatible with conventional power sockets, the C5x comes with detachable Li-ion batteries, making them even easier to charge and swap.