Chartered Speed, EKA Aim to Deploy 1,750 Electric Buses in Bengaluru

Chartered Speed Limited and EKA Mobility have received the Letter of Confirmation of Quantity (LOCQ) for deploying 1,750 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Government of India’s PM E-Drive Scheme. The move marks a major step in strengthening sustainable public transport infrastructure in one of India’s largest metro cities.

The allocation accounts for nearly 39 percent of Bengaluru’s planned induction of 4,500 electric buses under the scheme, highlighting Chartered Speed’s significant role in the city’s electrification push. Bengaluru continues to lead India’s electric public transport transition, with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation steadily expanding its EV bus fleet in line with Karnataka’s clean mobility goals and the Centre’s de-carbonisation roadmap.

The project brings together Chartered Speed’s experience in large-scale bus operations and EKA Mobility’s electric vehicle manufacturing and technology expertise. A strong focus has also been placed on safety and reliability, with structured protocols covering preventive maintenance, battery health monitoring and specialised driver training to ensure consistent and commuter-friendly operations.

Earlier in 2025, Chartered Speed had secured an order for the deployment of over 1,000 electric buses under the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme. With this latest allocation, the company further cements its position as a key contributor to India’s rapidly expanding electric public transport ecosystem.