China to Ban Flush Door Handles on EVs From 2027

China has announced a major safety-driven regulation that will effectively end the use of concealed, flush-mounted door handles on electric vehicles sold in the country. The new rules, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, make China the first market to formally ban the design, following a series of fatal incidents linked to power-dependent door mechanisms.

Under the regulation, all EVs approved from 1 January 2027 must feature a mechanical door release on both the inside and outside of every door, excluding the boot. Existing models will need to comply by 1 January 2029. The rules also specify minimum dimensions for manual release access and require clear interior signage explaining how doors can be opened in emergencies. Crucially, manufacturers must prove that door handles remain operable after a crash or during a battery thermal runaway.

Flush, pop-out door handles were popularised by Tesla with the Model S in 2012 and quickly became a hallmark of modern EV design, offering cleaner aesthetics and marginal aerodynamic gains. Today, around 60 percent of China’s best-selling new energy vehicles use the design. However, safety concerns have increasingly overshadowed those benefits, particularly in scenarios where electrical systems fail.

China’s move is expected to influence global vehicle design, pushing automakers toward more traditional, mechanically operable door handles to meet rising safety expectations worldwide.

