2026 Honda Pilot Arrives With More Capability and Tech

Honda has rolled out the 2026 Pilot, bringing a more rugged and capable edge to its flagship three-row SUV. The updated model is now available for test drives at Flagship Honda in San Juan, targeting families and adventure-focused buyers.

Under the hood, the 2026 Pilot continues with a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 285 hp, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The available i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system enhances traction on rough terrain and slippery surfaces, making it better suited for diverse driving conditions.

Inside, the Pilot offers seating for up to eight passengers, with a focus on practicality and comfort. The cabin features a standard 7-inch or optional 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety is handled by the Honda Sensing suite, which includes a range of driver assistance technologies.

Flexibility remains a key highlight, with configurable seating and a stowable second-row centre seat on select variants to maximise cargo and passenger space.

Honda is also offering multiple trims, including the more off-road-oriented TrailSport, giving buyers a wider choice based on their lifestyle needs.