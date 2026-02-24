Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Returns as Limited-Run Tribute

Jeep India has reintroduced the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition, paying homage to the iconic Willys MB. Limited to just 41 units nationwide, the special edition builds on the success of the 2025 Willys ’41, which sold out within a week.

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon, the Willys 41 edition blends heritage-inspired design with modern-day capability. It features distinctive styling elements that echo Jeep’s military roots, while adding functional upgrades aimed at adventure-focused buyers.

Key additions include motorised side steps and an integrated digital video recorder, enhancing both convenience and practicality. Buyers can also opt for an accessory package featuring a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop, further boosting its touring and off-road appeal.

The Willys 41 2.0 is available at a premium of ₹2 lakh over the standard Rubicon variant, while the optional accessory pack is priced at ₹3.6 lakh.

With its limited production run, heritage detailing and added capability, the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition positions itself as a collector-worthy SUV for enthusiasts who value both legacy and adventure.