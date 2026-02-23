New Skoda Kushaq Production Begins at Chakan Plant

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has commenced production of the new Skoda Kushaq at its Chakan facility in Pune, marking a key milestone for the brand’s India operations.

Developed under the Group’s ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ vision, the Kushaq continues to be a cornerstone of the INDIA 2.0 strategy. It was the first model tailored specifically for Indian conditions, focusing on high localisation, lower ownership costs, and faster service turnaround times.

The updated Kushaq builds on its strong reputation by combining European driving dynamics with improved comfort, advanced features, and a solid safety package. Over the years, it has established itself as a dependable choice not just in India, but also in export markets.

The SUV has played a crucial role in SAVWIPL’s growth, contributing significantly to the Group’s record sales of 117,000 units in 2025. Its consistent demand highlights strong customer acceptance across segments.

The new Kushaq made its global debut in January 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin in March. Strong pre-bookings indicate continued buyer confidence in the model, further strengthening its position in the competitive mid-size SUV space.