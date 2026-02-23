Tesla Slashes Cybertruck Prices, Adds New AWD Entry Variant

Tesla has introduced a new entry-level all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of the Tesla Cybertruck, priced at $59,990—$20,000 lower than the previous base variant. At the same time, the top-spec Cyberbeast sees a $15,000 price cut, now retailing at $99,990.

The new AWD model replaces the short-lived rear-wheel-drive version and brings back key features like adaptive suspension, bed outlets, and a tonneau cover. It runs a dual-motor setup with an estimated range of around 325 miles, though it swaps full air suspension for adaptive damping.

Despite these updates, Cybertruck sales remain underwhelming, hovering at roughly 5,000 units per quarter—far below initial projections. Tesla has attempted to manage inventory by expanding into newer markets and diverting units to corporate buyers and fleet operators.

Originally unveiled in 2019 with a promised $40,000 starting price, the Cybertruck still sits significantly above that figure. The removal of federal EV incentives in 2025 has further reduced the impact of the recent price cuts, making affordability a continued concern for potential buyers.

