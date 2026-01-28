EVs Outsell Petrol Cars in EU for the First Time

Electric vehicles hit a historic milestone in Europe in December, with battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) narrowly outselling petrol cars for the first time ever. BEVs accounted for 22.6 percent of total registrations in the European Union, edging past petrol cars at 22.5 percent, according to data from industry body ACEA.

The shift was driven by a sharp year-on-year rise in BEV demand. Electric car registrations jumped 51 percent to 217,900 units in December, while petrol car sales fell 19.2 percent to 216,500 units. This marked the sixth consecutive month of growth for BEVs, even as concerns over charging infrastructure and higher upfront costs remain.

Despite the December breakthrough, petrol cars still led the overall market in 2025. For the full year, BEVs made up 17 percent of EU sales, compared to petrol’s 26.6 percent, with total new car registrations rising modestly by 1.8 percent to 10.8 million units. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles continued to play a major role, helping electrified powertrains account for 67 percent of new car sales in December.

Chinese automakers played a key role in the surge. They accounted for nearly 10 percent of all new cars sold in December, with BYD registrations soaring nearly 230 percent year-on-year. Chery also saw rapid growth, posting over 120,000 annual sales across the region.

While most European brands reported rising BEV sales, Tesla struggled, recording a 38 percent drop in annual European volumes. The shift comes amid regulatory uncertainty, with the EU now reconsidering its planned 2035 ban on internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of stricter emissions targets.

