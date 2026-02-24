Daimler's Detroit Gen 6 Engines Debut With 2027 Emissions Compliance

Daimler Truck North America has unveiled its sixth-generation Detroit engine lineup, featuring the DD13, DD15 and DD16. The new range is fully compliant with upcoming 2027 EPA emissions standards and will power heavy-duty trucks from Freightliner and Western Star.

The Gen 6 portfolio builds on the existing architecture with refinements aimed at improving efficiency while meeting stricter emissions regulations. These updates are designed to balance performance with compliance, ensuring minimal compromise for operators.

Detroit’s engine family has already seen significant global success, with over 1.2 million units sold across on-highway and vocational applications.

Production timelines have also been confirmed, with the DD13 and DD15 set to enter production in January 2027, followed by the flagship DD16 in January 2028. All engines will be manufactured at Detroit’s Redford, Michigan facility.

With this new generation, Daimler Truck North America is positioning its Detroit powertrain lineup to meet future regulatory demands while maintaining durability and efficiency for heavy-duty operations.