New Hero Glamour & Hero Passion Pro Offers Announced

The Hero Glamour and Hero Passion Pro are currently available with a couple of new offers which are valid for a limited period or until stock lasts. These offers can save you up to INR 14,000. So, if you’ve been planning to buy either one of these motorcycles, perhaps, now would be a good time.

New Offers Details

Customers purchasing a brand-new Hero Glamour or Hero Passion Pro motorcycle could benefit from an exchange/loyalty benefit of up to INR 2000. Hero MotoCorp is also providing a cashback of up to INR 12,000 that is applicable on EMI, debit card, and credit card transactions of select banks only. There are a bunch of terms and conditions involved with these offers, therefore, it is advised to visit an authorised dealership to get more details about them.

It’s not just the Glamour and Passion Pro, Hero MotoCorp is also providing similar offers with its other products, too, including the Xpulse 200, HF Deluxe, the entire range of Splendor and all of its scooters.

Hero Glamour Details

This motorcycle uses a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine which produces 10.73hp of max power at 7500rpm and 10.6Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp also provides its Auto Sail technology which allows for a smoother ride in city traffic. Some of the key features of the Glamour include:

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Dual-tone graphics

Muscular fuel tank

Long front suspension travel

Split alloy wheel design

Signature-H taillamp

Hero Glamour Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 71,900 Disc Brake INR 75,400 Blaze Drum Brake INR 73,100 Blaze Disc Brake INR 76,600

Hero Passion Pro Details

Powering the Passion Pro is a 113cc single-cylinder engine that pumps out 9.15PS of max power at 7500rpm and 9.89Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. This commuter also comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Auto Sail technology for smoother city rides. Some of the key features of the Passion Pro are:

Diamond frame chassis

Muffle cover

Muscular tank with triple-tone graphics

Digi-analogue instrument cluster

Engine cut-off

Hero Passion Pro Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 67,400 Disc Brake INR 69,600

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi