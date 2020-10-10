Hero MotoCorp Roadside Assistance launched at a minimal inaugural cost

To ensure that its valued-customers are taken care of (well) after they purchase one of its two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp has launched a Roadside Assistance (RSA) program in India. Under this program, owners of Hero MotoCorp vehicles will be able to avail the benefits of many services at a minimal inaugural cost.

The Hero MotoCorp Roadside Assistance program will provide 24x7 aid to the company’s customers all across the nation. Owners will be able to easily access the RSA through the toll-free number or Hero Customer App. Following are the benefits under the new RSA program:

On-call support

Repair on the spot

Tow to the nearest Hero workshop

Fuel delivery in case of fuel run-out

Flat tyre support

Battery jump start

Accidental assistance (on demand)

Key retrieval support

Customers can enrol themselves for the Hero MotoCorp Roadside Assistance program through their nearest authorised dealership at an attractive inaugural fee of just INR 350 for the annual subscription. Hero MotoCorp is also providing 1-year of free RSA on the purchase of the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S, and XPulse 200 motorcycles.

Apart from the RSA program, Hero MotoCorp has also announced a 3-day Mega Service Carnival for its customers in India. The initiative provides several attractive schemes and offers. It will end on 10 October. Customers will get the following benefits under the Mega Service Carnival:

Discount on service labour charges

Free washing/polishing/nitrogen filling

Annual maintenance contract package (Joyride)

Attractive exchange offers of up to INR 3000 on a new vehicle purchase

Additional points for GoodLife customers

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to handle Harley-Davidson’s service network in India?

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition ahead of the festive season. The new variant of the 125cc scooter is sportier than the standard model and expected to help the company lure in more customers.