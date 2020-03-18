Hero Electric opens 3 new state-of-the-art dealerships in Bengaluru

Hero Electric is in the process of expanding its network. To strengthen its foothold in South India, the country’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer has opened three new state-of-the-art dealerships in Bengaluru.

To provide its customers with the best experience possible, Hero Electric claims that these new dealerships are 3S type outlets. This means that they will handle sales, service as well as spares. Also, these new dealerships will have a team of well-trained and qualified professionals. It seems Hero Electric has left no stone unturned in ensuring customer satisfaction.

Hero Electric’s new dealerships will not only help the company in establishing its network but also spread awareness about electric two-wheelers and their benefits in the region. People have started to accept the concept of electric motorcycles and scooters. The industry has seen considerable growth and demand in the recent past.

With the opening of its three new dealerships, Hero Electric will now focus on its other expansion plans that include creating 1,000 customer touchpoints across the country by the year-end. To be future-ready, the company also has aggressive investment plans. In the next three years, Hero Electric will boost its production capacity to 5 lakh electric scooters per annum.

Apart from its current product line-up, Hero Electric will also be focussing on low-speed electric scooters for last-mile connectivity. To ensure easy affordability, the company has also joined hands with multiple financial institutions to offer customers attractive financing options and also flexible payment period.

Following are the three new Hero Electric dealerships opened in Bengaluru:

Jaideep Motors- 162/1, Konappana Agraharam, Hosur Road, Electronic City, Urban Bangalore VRS Motors- 77, Bethel Nagar, Ayyappanagar, K R Puram Pulse Electrochem- 60/2, 2Nd Main Road, Industrial Town, Rajajinagar

In other news, Hero Electric revealed its new range of products at Auto Expo 2020 that was held last month.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hero Electric news and updates about other two-wheelers.