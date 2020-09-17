The largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, Hero Electric has announced that its NYX HS500 ER e-scooters will be used for doorstep eco-friendly vehicle washing. For this unique service, the EV-maker has collaborated with an auto detailing company called GoWash, whose mission is to provide sustainable & eco-friendly wash at a minimal cost.

Through this partnership, the washing professionals will ride the Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER e-scooters with a dedicated compartment box fitted at the rear end to the doorstep of the customers. Using electric scooters would prove to be efficient to carry out a no-waste wash process while maintaining the environmental norms.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said:

Hero Electric is proud to partner with GoWash as this collaboration further strengthens our mission of providing eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. Hero Electric has always been an advocate of adopting sustainable practices by using electric mobility and GoWash has proven to have the best expertise in auto-detailing services while nurturing environmental practices. With this, we aim to expand the horizon for the adoption of electric vehicles and are excited to support GoWash in its vision.

Customers can book a doorstep vehicle wash service on GoWash’s smartphone application. Currently, this service is available only in Nagpur. GoWash aims to start with 12 washing vehicles and provide service to 1500 customers in September 2020. Later, the company will be deploying 50 washing vehicles and target at providing service to 6000 customers by November 2020 in Nagpur. Hero Electric and GoWash are eyeing to further expand the doorstep vehicle wash service and enter Bengaluru in 2021.

This is not the first time when Hero Electric has modified its electric scooters for a specific purpose. Earlier this year, the company announced its ‘Be Safe - Keep Safe’ program in collaboration with Pathkind Diagnostics – a leader in healthcare and diagnostics. Under this special program, high-range customised Hero Electric e-scooters with cargo compartments and branded livery were used to provide end to end, completely safe, and fully sanitised sample collection process across the country to help fight Covid-19.