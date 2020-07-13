Hero Electric customises its electric scooters to help fight Covid-19

Hero Electric has come forward to help fight Covid-19 in its unique way. The largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India has announced its ‘Be Safe - Keep Safe’ program in collaboration with Pathkind Diagnostics – a leader in healthcare and diagnostics. Under this special program, high-range customised Hero Electric e-scooters with cargo compartments and branded livery will be used to provide end to end, completely safe, and fully sanitised sample collection process across the country.

The collaboration between the two organisations is supported by their shared ideology of ‘prevention is better than cure’. While Hero Electric works towards the betterment of environment before it reaches a state where there is no coming back from, Pathkind Diagnostics works towards detecting any signs of early diseases to give people a longer, healthier life, especially in these unprecedented and uncertain times.

Collection of test samples from far-flung areas is a stressful and expensive affair. Hero Electric scooters provide a perfect solution for a "home-to-home" commute at a fraction of the cost of public transport or even a petrol-powered two-wheeler. These custom Hero Electric scooters will come with a cargo compartment and a unique branded livery. This would allow riders to safely take and transport samples efficiently and securely across Pathkind’s centres.

Hero Electric scooters will also allow riders to be extra cautious and avoid shared mobility and even petrol pumps where currency exchange usually poses a problem. All these benefits will be accorded to the riders who will also simultaneously be contributing towards a safer, cleaner environment.

Hero Electric scooters come with portable lightweight Li-batteries that get fully charged in 4 hours, giving riders a range of more than 100 kms. The option of a third battery furthers this range to over 150 kms, thereby addressing any concerns and anxiety over the range. Hero Electric scooters have minimal maintenance and service needs thus, taking away the stress from the riders.

The partnership of Hero Electric and Pathkind Diagnostics is a testament to the endless possibilities and potential-usage of EVs in real-life applications across industries. It will set an example for other organisations to also overhaul their fleet in favour of an increase in savings, efficiency, and reduced operational costs.