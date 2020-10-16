Hero Electric launches new ‘City Speed’ range of electric scooters

Hero Electric has launched its new ‘City Speed’ range of electric scooters in India. This new segment of electric two-wheelers is targeted for customers who are looking for electric solutions for their city commuting. The Hero Electric ‘City Speed’ EVs will offer higher cruising speed and gradeability to easily ride on the flyovers and slopes.

Under the new ‘City Speed’ category, Hero Electric has launched three electric scooters which are based on its already available and popular products. The new e-bikes are called the Optima-hx, Nyx-hx, and Photon-hx. They are available from a starting price of INR 57,560 and can be purchased from any of the 500+ Hero Electric dealerships spread across 25 states in the country.

Speaking about the announcement of the new Hero Electric ‘City Speed’ range of electric scooters, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India, said:

The current E-bike market is polarised with bikes available in low-speed and very low price or high speed and very high price versions. After years of research, we have developed electrical power trains that have 'best in class' efficiencies, using the least amount of battery power, giving adequate pickup and speeds to go in tandem with the speed of traffic on our city roads. Using these power trains we have now launched a new range of bikes starting at INR 57,560 that have a comfortable driving range of 70 km to 200 km. These bikes are so designed to give enough power and punch and great economy without stressing the batteries, resulting in high range per charge and a very long life of the batteries.

The new Hero Electric ‘City Speed’ electric scooters packs range, reliability, performance, and comfort. They are gender agnostic and have designs that can blend into anyone’s lifestyle. These e-bikes will offer last-mile connectivity at minimal cost and zero emissions.